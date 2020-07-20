Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 140 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 46,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 55,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $86.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.51. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.54.

In other Republic Services news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,038.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

