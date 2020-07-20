Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,954 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amcor were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,522,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,023 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,568,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,953,000 after purchasing an additional 778,313 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 54.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,659,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,391 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth about $76,166,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,223,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,891,000 after buying an additional 2,121,242 shares during the period. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on Amcor in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

AMCR opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Amcor had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.