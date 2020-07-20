Trust Co. of Vermont Has $197,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the first quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $37.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

