Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 2,706 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 39.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

NYSE BAM opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $16.59 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.79% and a net margin of 2.74%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

