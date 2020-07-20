Trust Co. of Vermont Has $148,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.26.

NYSE BABA opened at $247.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.28. The firm has a market cap of $628.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $151.85 and a 1 year high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

