Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 199.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 13.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 186.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 49.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock opened at $82.92 on Monday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $112.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.39.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $41,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $142,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $194,137.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,102.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,453,264 shares of company stock worth $787,519,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.