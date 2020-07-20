Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,139 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 17.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The construction company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 8.71%.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,617 shares in the company, valued at $12,715,006.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,947,052.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $6,717,650 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennar from $64.00 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Lennar from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

