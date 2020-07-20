Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 14,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 782.9% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 19.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LEG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $36.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

