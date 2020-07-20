Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 365.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,153,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC opened at $14.10 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

