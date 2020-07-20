Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $5.88 Million Stake in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 24.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Twilio by 27.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,281,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,614 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,718,000 after buying an additional 1,191,888 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $87,917,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $52,515,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,760,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $383,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,195 shares of company stock worth $102,326,806 in the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $238.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.36 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.76. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $247.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.95.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

