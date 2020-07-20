Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $424,440,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $257,848,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3,478,129.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,860,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860,724 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,708,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,157,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,721 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $163,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,167.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares in the company, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $23.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $38.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.03.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

