Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,608 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.05% of Coherus Biosciences worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,124,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 666,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Coherus Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,314,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,961,000 after purchasing an additional 111,785 shares during the period.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Mats Wahlstrom sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $3,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Szela sold 54,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $966,847.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,647.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,775 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,467 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

CHRS opened at $18.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.74.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $116.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.25 million. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 190.82% and a net margin of 33.42%. Equities analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.