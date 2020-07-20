Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) Getting Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMF) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

LMPMF opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Pulp, and Tissue Paper segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

