Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 17,265 Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,265 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 2.85% of Lands’ End worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 3,019.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 38.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 2.00. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $217.01 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LE shares. TheStreet downgraded Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Lands’ End Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

