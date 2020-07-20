Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 124 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,445,000 after buying an additional 293,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,762,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,157,000 after acquiring an additional 87,298 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,012,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,356,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,104,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,965,569.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $178.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day moving average is $158.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.61 and a 12 month high of $178.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

