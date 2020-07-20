Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Stake Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 1,212.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Legg Mason were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason during the 2nd quarter valued at $303,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 6.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Legg Mason by 31.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason by 45.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Legg Mason by 2.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 117,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

LM opened at $49.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. Legg Mason Inc has a 12-month low of $33.99 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.81 million. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. Legg Mason’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Legg Mason Inc will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Sullivan sold 648,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $32,395,936.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,106,151.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,973,296 shares of company stock worth $98,505,215 in the last quarter. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on LM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

