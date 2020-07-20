iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $156.87 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.04.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

