Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cummins were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after purchasing an additional 235,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,531,000 after purchasing an additional 98,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,903,000 after purchasing an additional 89,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after buying an additional 329,228 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $178.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Cummins from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.13.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $183.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.93. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

