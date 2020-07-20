Parallel Advisors LLC Has $245,000 Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $182.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Gabelli downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.06.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,276.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James Phillip Holloman sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $307,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $225.28 on Monday. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $230.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.