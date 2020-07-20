Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4,506.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $48,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,009. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,521 shares of company stock valued at $20,674,277. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra lowered their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $131.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.79.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $150.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $155.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.