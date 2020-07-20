Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 2,306 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 54.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at $378,626,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the first quarter valued at $62,226,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at about $55,683,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth about $7,512,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 69.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,681,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,597 shares in the last quarter. 46.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Cfra cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

ET opened at $6.47 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.67.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

