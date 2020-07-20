Heritage Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 274.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ameren were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,291,000 after buying an additional 415,960 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Ameren by 20.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,033,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,576,000 after acquiring an additional 839,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,269,000 after acquiring an additional 65,891 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,130,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ameren by 2.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,496,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,806,000 after purchasing an additional 71,487 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEE opened at $78.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

