Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 2,485.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,401 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at $832,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 133,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 301,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,420,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 196,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after buying an additional 25,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.63.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

