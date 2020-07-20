Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Exelon were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Brooktree Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE:EXC opened at $39.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.59.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.