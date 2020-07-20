Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 3,576 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,238 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in HP were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.5% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 18,206 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 87.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Bennett bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores bought 13,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 80,500 shares of company stock worth $1,249,835. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HP stock opened at $17.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a negative return on equity of 295.77% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

