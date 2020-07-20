Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $64.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.