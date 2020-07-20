Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,132 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 127.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $43.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.33. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDK. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

