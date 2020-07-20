Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $15.37 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $15,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,559.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $54.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

