Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 529 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 38.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 45,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in FOX by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,464,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,617,000 after acquiring an additional 54,424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 73.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in FOX by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its holdings in FOX by 11.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,100,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $25.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.45. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

