Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,568 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,655,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,138,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $102.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.65. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,133 shares in the company, valued at $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FISV. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $137.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.16.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

