Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 91,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,381,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $53,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. William Blair raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.65.

NYSE DE opened at $176.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.66 and a 200 day moving average of $153.24. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

