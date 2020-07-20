Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.55.

GS opened at $211.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.48.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

