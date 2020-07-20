Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,250,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 787,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,273,000 after acquiring an additional 487,924 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $79.43 on Monday. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). PACCAR had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 1,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $275,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,856,647.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,387 shares of company stock valued at $505,210 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PACCAR from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.79.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

