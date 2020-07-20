1,112 Shares in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) Acquired by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TECB opened at $30.12 on Monday. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85.

