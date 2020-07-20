Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $7.16 Million in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 277,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.33% of Progyny at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PGNY. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 38.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $26.36 on Monday. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 239.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $103,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,527,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,306,645 shares of company stock valued at $135,543,228. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

