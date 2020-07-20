Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.42, for a total value of $4,210,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,942,427. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,380 shares of company stock worth $35,252,051 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $217.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.31 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $237.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.31.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $180.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

