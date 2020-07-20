JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 4.3% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.29. The firm has a market cap of $299.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

