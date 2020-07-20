Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Societe Generale raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.04.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

