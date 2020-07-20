Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 285.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,966 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 12,226.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,613 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fastly by 704,498.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,682 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,654,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Fastly by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 583,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 334,692 shares in the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

In related news, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,204 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $49,881.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,701,957.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,247,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,503 shares of company stock worth $5,543,623 in the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BofA Securities cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $78.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -116.42 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. Fastly Inc has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $102.95.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.