Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Position Increased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 248.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,297,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,859,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,640,000 after acquiring an additional 87,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,842 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $277,446,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,489,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Stephens reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

