Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

NYSE:PEG opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

