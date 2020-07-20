80 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 80 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,924,000 after acquiring an additional 774,309 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in BlackRock by 2,569.8% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 721,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 694,599 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,668,000 after acquiring an additional 382,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,255,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,632,002,000 after acquiring an additional 295,599 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $587.72 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.45.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.17, for a total value of $335,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,546 shares of company stock worth $6,382,691. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

