iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 411.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,910,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $129,519,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,172,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 746.7% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,898 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $99.88 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.29.

