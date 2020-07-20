Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,454 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,879,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,528,000 after acquiring an additional 505,803 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,165,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,513 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $25,588,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.66. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

