Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 28,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $53.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.46. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.56.

