Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 49.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 46,638,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,422,000 after buying an additional 34,605,876 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6,072.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 17,902,783 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $615,498,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 128.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,254,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $730,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $192.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.36. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.