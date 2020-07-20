Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $204.24 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $204.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.43.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

