1,078 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $725,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 259.8% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 138,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after buying an additional 30,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $55.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

