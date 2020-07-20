Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 108.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 20.3% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 155,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 26,249 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 24.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 17,496 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,167,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,233,000 after purchasing an additional 77,113 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $36.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 280.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

