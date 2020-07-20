Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,493 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.90 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $58.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $76,272,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,114,410,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Oracle from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

